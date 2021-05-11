This year, because of the "pandemic," Tax Day was moved back one month to May 17. Most taxpaying Americans have been given a second round of stimulus checks to somehow compensate for the consequences of living through the pandemic, so as to make us feel better about the current financial situation forced upon us by the current federal government.
I am a conservative. I am also recently retired and don't feel that the federal government has to send me a check for living and paying taxes in this country.
Therefore, I have chosen to donate a good portion of this stimulus check to some worthy causes in the Greenwood community that I feel could use the money more than I.
I call on others to do the same, if they feel so inclined, unless the stimulus check is needed to help pay their taxes.
JAMES PADGETT JR.
Greenwood