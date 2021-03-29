On Thursday evening, March 25, I, along with others, attended the Chamber's event at Greenwood Community Theatre to celebrate two giants of Greenwood.
Dr. Benjamin Mays joined the county's Hall of Fame with a posthumous honor, and community leader, Frank Wideman was inducted into the Hall of Fame as well. Everyone stood and applauded, and felt proud that they both were being honored. After the ceremony, we attended a gala at the Arts Center. We sat together to enjoy the music, good food and spirited conversation.
I returned home around 8 p.m. After settling in, I turned on television. I had heard how states are trying desperately to suppress the votes of the the elderly, the poor and ones who are Black or brown. And here it was again, front and center. This broadcast was particularly citing Georgia's new suppression laws signed by the governor of Georgia.
So here's the thought: Today (March 26), one honoree's vote might be thrown in the trash heap, not counted at all. The other honoree's vote would be counted with hopes that it was the right vote. These are two stories on flip sides of the same coin. One is right. One is pathetically wrong. I offer this only because I feel the tension of opposites so strongly. And I feel the mix of hypocrisy.
Perhaps my speaking out will cause others to verbally acknowledge the terrible injustice of voter suppression. If voter suppression becomes the norm, the law of states, democracy will not survive!
SUZY HOLLOWAY
Greenwood