According to a study by the First Street Foundation, 633 properties in Greenwood and more than 271,000 properties statewide have a substantial risk of flooding.
While we do not live along the coast, our area of the state still has flooding risks because of torrential rainfall from severe weather systems. We cannot stop these natural disasters from occurring, but we can be better prepared and reduce the damage from these events.
The state House of Representatives took action this year to protect our residents by including more than $50 million in funding for the state Office of Resilience in the budget. This funding will allow this newly created office to begin its work of coordinating disaster response and relief efforts. The office will also manage a low-interest loan program, which assists in the voluntary relocation of homes from floodplains, saving taxpayers money in the long run.
I encourage Sen. Mike Gambrell and the rest of our delegation to support funding this office so that all South Carolinians can be better protected from damaging floods.
GREYSON WILLIAMS
Greenwood