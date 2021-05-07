Nation needs to address scourge of gun violence
Thank you for printing the recent Guest View by Bob Phillips.
We need to have open dialogue and find common ground about ways to prevent the scourge of gun violence in our country without retreating to our opposing camps. Three of the ideas that he mentioned have broad support: eliminating access to military grade weapons that have no real use for personal protection or recreation, universal background checks and red flag laws that are enforced by local officials.
I would add a fourth suggestion, to significantly modify the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which would provide victims of gun violence and their families greater recourse to hold gun manufacturers responsible when their products cause harm.
More than 3,400 children died from gun violence in 2017, according to the Children’s Defense Fund, enough to fill 170 classrooms.
Isn’t it time to find some solutions?
BARBARA ERVIN
Donalds