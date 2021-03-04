Mistake should lead to good dialogue
Thank you for the column (1A, Feb. 26) headlined “Best of intentions gets worst of results.” The fact that you owned up to the complicit labeling of our good citizens is a step forward in uncovering how words and actions really matter.
We are all a product of our experiences. But, if we sincerely want to improve overall human relations in our community, we must acknowledge and change the practice of labeling or categorizing people by the color of their skin, their choice of lifestyle, or other personal attributes.
Perhaps this sincere and honest admission will create a real conversation and give Greenwood residents a forum for open dialogue.
PHYLLIS NOLAN
Greenwood