The article on the First Steps Program published May 22 is very disturbing. As a member of the Abbeville First Steps Board, I have been involved in making decisions about this audit for months. And, it seems to me, there is more interest in closing this much-needed program than in correcting any errors and helping children improve their lives.
The purpose of First Steps is to make sure all children start school with the readiness to succeed. First Steps' primary beneficiaries are preschool children. Each of the changes made added to the chances that the children would succeed in school. Each change was presented by the county boards and the minutes sent to the First Steps state office.
Both Mrs. Pruitt and Mr. Gaskins always had the goal of First Steps in mind when changes were made. All changes were reported to the state office. Contrary to the article, they have been trying to correct any problems. The correction proposals were not accepted. Contrary "to thumbing their noses" at the state office, they have tried to cooperate again and again.
Each change offered by Mrs. Pruitt and Mr. Gaskins was made to help the children. I cannot say this about the auditors.
I hope those who are trying to sort this out are neutral and try to find a way "to be sure all children start school with the readiness to succeed."
MARY LOU EDENS
Abbeville