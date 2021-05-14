The South Carolina Republican Party has had great success the past four years thanks to the leadership of Chairman Drew McKissick. With his 30 years' experience in Republican politics, he knows how to run successful election cycles for SC Republicans and has worked tirelessly to ensure the GOP is continuing to grow and win elections across the state.
In 2020, Drew helped achieve the largest, most expansive Republican voter turnout in South Carolina history. With his leadership, the SCGOP contacted folks on a personal level, completing 600,000 door knocks, 1.5 million phone calls and 4 million text messages. As a result, Republicans had victories in key races such as U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, U.S. Nancy Mace and our own state Sen. Billy Garrett! We didn't lose a single seat in the South Carolina Senate or House.
Now there are several challengers to the office of the Chairman. NONE of them match Drew's qualifications. Drew treats people with respect; President Trump endorsed him as the best man for the job.
Recently, the Greenwood Republican Party has experienced welcome growth. I hope our county party will make sure that Drew McKissick continues to lead our party to further success.
JEAN GRIFFIN
Greenwood