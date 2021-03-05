A bit of Candora’s Box. I cannot believe it! Five times our City Council voted to extend the city’s mask-wearing mandate — oops, I meant to say face-covering.
But all candor aside, I get the Self CMO position and those of council members on both sides of the debate with one exception. It is doubtful that Lander University students returning from their “much-needed” spring break will impact the coronavirus morbidity or mortality statistics for two reasons.
First, they are informed, and second, coronavirus statistics are meant to represent a property of the sampling algorithm used to report the virus on a mass scale. Said another way, those numbers represent the difference between a factual coronavirus death and a vastly manufactured mortality statistic. Said a third way, Dad said, “always follow the money trail, son.”
I believe the penultimate question we should be asking Congress and ourselves is, “What would be the state of our nation today had state and federal officials deployed the same government stratagem during every flu season over the past century since 1918 (the most severe H1N1 flu virus pandemic in history)?” Contemplate that scenario and I believe many would conclude, as I have, the unfolding of a socioeconomic doomsday scenario. God Bless and stay safe, folks.
JIM BABB
Ninety Six