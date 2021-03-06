I read with pleasure the article in yesterday's paper of the many South Carolina Press Awards won by the various employees of the Index-Journal. I am happy to see that the Journal continues to do very well each year in reaping these rewards. Congratulations are in order, and I hope that next year you can 'bring home the Cup!'
Kudos to you and your staff for producing a product of which our city can be proud. And with tongue planted firmly in cheek, I will add that this must be hard to accomplish when some readers do not want you expressing your opinion!
Congratulations! And keep up the good work.
CHARLES HERSHEY
Greenwood
P.S. Again with tongue in cheek, I warn you to be careful selecting opinion/editorial columns from other papers — your readers might be exposed to both sides of an issue.