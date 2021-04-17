Governor should take cues from area pastor
Monday’s Index-Journal article praising the New Hope Missionary Baptist church for helping thousands receive vaccines was indeed a front-page story.
What wonderful work they are doing. As Pastor Michael Butler stated, “We’re mandated by God to feed the hungry, clothe the naked and care for the weak and sickened.” They opened their church doors to more than 2,000 people.
But sadly, on Tuesday I read the headline, “Don’t send them here.” Gov. Henry McMaster, it was reported, recognized a humanitarian crisis on the border, but chose to blame others, and took action to prevent children from receiving help in South Carolina. I thought immediately of the well-known Bible verse “Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
I know many individuals who reach out when need arises, as the members of the New Hope Baptist Church did. Generous, warm-hearted South Carolinians, who step up in a humanitarian crisis. They value all children. They genuinely want to help. They are looking for leadership. Perhaps Gov. McMaster should think about following Rev. Butler’s example.
PAULA J. GOLDMAN
McCormick