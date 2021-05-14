Here are a few thoughts:
1) There are about 7-8 million jobs currently available in the U.S. But, since the government sent out some much stimulus money, unemployed people aren't looking for jobs. Should all of that money have been sent out? That couldn't cause an inflation problem, could it?
2) Several months ago, leaders in some large U.S. cities decided "defunding the police" would be a good idea. Now, as they have seen crime escalate in their cities, they decided "refunding: the police" seems to be the way to go. These people are smart, aren't they?
3) In the last 16 months, almost 43,000 kids from ages 1-17 have died from all causes in the U.S. About 0.5% of them died from Covid. Instead of our leaders spending most of their time concentrating on Covid, what would be wrong with spending more time trying to decrease things (such as drug overdoses and suicides) that have caused the deaths of the other 99.5%? Just asking.
4) If you think national politicians (on both sides of the aisle) are looking out for the people, just check their net worth before they were elected versus what they are worth after spending 15-20 years in Washington.
One of the smartest men of all time, Albert Einstein, once said, "Blind obedience to authority is the greatest enemy of truth." Looking again at the above statements, do you think Einstein was right or wrong?
JIM MARTIN
Greenwood