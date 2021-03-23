Following Trump comes utter destruction
Imagine my horror when I opened the March 11 Index-Journal. There on the front was the number one danger threat to America, Pelosi. She is so power hungry that she will do anything to destroy America all in the quest for power.
The other big threat to America is the most inept incapable, corrupt and incompetent president of the United States of America. I think he was elected by a rigged, bought-and-paid-for election and he doesn’t even know how to be president any more than I do. He started as soon as he walked into the White House after his inauguration and picked up his wrecking ball pen. Everything good that President Trump did he had to destroy. It meant that to do so he has to destroy America’s goodness under Trump. Destroy America is his ultimate goal and he is succeeding in less than a day in office.
God help us after six months or a year of his wrecking ball pen. America will be flushed down the toilet to total destruction. Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will pay the greatest price for his incompetency. He is a disgrace. The great America under President Trump is gone and in its place is pure and simple destruction.
JOYCE SMITH
Saluda