Election criticism points up hypocrisy
Everyone was going crazy because the state of Georgia enacted laws that would help secure Americans being able to control the outcome of elections without foreign interference.
President Joe Biden, who shook a futile finger at Russia and China — both of whom he’s had questionable dealings with — and said “You’re through interfering with American elections.” He then criticized Georgia for passing regulations that would help secure just that. He was backed by former President Barack Obama, both of whom said this was going back to the Jim crow era. However, neither of them bothered to state it was their own party — Democrat — under progressive President Woodrow Wilson who passed Jim Crow laws. Hypocrites.
JAMES HOZEY
Abbeville