I am responding to my recent letter to the editor. The Index put a title on the letter, not written by me, and I quote the title says “Despite all its original content, Index-Journal apparently doesn’t do enough.”
I want to make it clear that I never said this. The IJ put this headline in, made it up. Fake news! All I said was tired of our local paper not doing reporting and writing for the people of Greenwood, that our paper is more worried about publishing articles by liberal newspapers like the Post and Courier, AP, etc.
Will give the Index credit where credit is due. They cover locally semi-decent but depend on way too much liberal media nationally to write articles across the U.S. Not in touch with Greenwood and not happy with Index writing a bogus headline for my letter to the editor!
JAMES JOHNSON
Hodges