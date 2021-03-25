Democratic dominance equals big declines
It’s not surprising that Democrats operate as though they have “divine right” to control Congress.
From 1933 through 1981, Democrats controlled both Houses of Congress except twice for two-year terms: 1947-49 and 1953-55. Then, through 1995, Democrats again held both Houses from 1981-87 when Republicans held the Senate. Fair conclusion: In years 1933 through 1995 Democrats were effectively in control of Congress.
What has this domination done for the nation so far, and plans to accelerate now? It has shown an unlimited eagerness to spend and elect, but surely hasn’t encouraged self-reliance and accomplishment. Instead, quite the opposite is true. They have taught us to rely on receiving numerous benefits from Washington. Accompanying the benefits has been accumulation of monstrous national debt, about which nobody seems to worry. Recent years have been prosperous, but continuation isn’t guaranteed.
Another trend guarantees the opposite: the decline of our education systems. Higher education has led this decline, which has spread to the 12 years of el-hi public education. Fortunately universities offering STEM curricula are not affected. It’s the liberal arts colleges that have deteriorated badly, starting with courses on gender and racial studies, and morphing into departments granting degrees that prepare a graduate for what? Not earning a living, but being sensitive and often having sizable loans to repay.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood