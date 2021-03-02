Voice of the people Cruz is good, Cuomo is evil
I am writing taking exception with your “Cuomo and Cruz should be cruised out of office” article.
I think that even putting Andrew Cuomo and Ted Cruz in the same sentence is outrageous.
How do you even compare the causing of the death of hundreds, if not thousands of senior citizens, with taking your family on a short overnight trip? I admit he made a wrong decision and it’s obvious that he realized that too.
Cuomo is an evil, sadistic person and deserves anything that he gets, but it’s very unfair to equate what Cruz did with what Cuomo did. Cruz has done a lot for America and does not deserve to be “cruised out of office.”
JACKIE DORN
Greenwood