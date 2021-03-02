Andy Brack, in the Feb. 27, Index-Journal, you encouraged us to scratch our itch to travel in South Carolina. You gave great suggestions with one glaring omission. You forgot to mention Greenwood County, birthplace of renowned civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin E. Mays.
The Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historic Site in Greenwood offers an opportunity to walk through the house where he grew up. A museum has information on his education and career. There’s a small cotton field reminiscent of his early days in Epworth. Born in 1894 to former slaves, he was just a country boy from South Carolina, but he ended up earning degrees from Bates College in Maine and the University of Chicago. He taught at Howard University and was president for 27 years of Morehouse College in Atlanta, where he became a mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Schools in St. Paul, New Orleans, Chicago, Atlanta, Pacolet, SC, and Greenwood are named in his honor. His alma mater, Bates College, named the Benjamin Mays Center for him.
Greenwood invites you to visit with us at the Mays Historic Site. Maybe you can time it when our acclaimed topiaries are on display during the Festival of Flowers or during our Festival of Discovery featuring barbecue and blues. I’m sure some of our golfers would take you out on one of our courses, or if fishing is your thing, we can probably line you up for some time on Lake Greenwood.
Hope to see you soon.
CHARLOTTE CABRI
Greenwood