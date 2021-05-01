America should not turn backs on children
In response to the letter from John Hofman of McCormick. I, too, was appalled at the statement from our governor regarding the problems at the border. His solution “don’t send the children to South Carolina.”
Perhaps we should rethink the message on the Statue of Liberty because we no longer welcome “the poor and huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Mr. Hofman, I also wonder what has happened to human decency when we can turn our back on little children who look to America for a chance for a better life. Shame on us!
PATRICIA ZINK
Greenwood