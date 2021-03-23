A lesson about life, taught by a dog
There are times, like now, that I stop and remind myself how lucky I am. Sure, I limp and have a dreadful memory, but life is perfectly beautiful.
I say this as I sit just after feeding and walking our chocolate lab, Hazel. I was sore and my back hurt on our walk, but the reason I was sore was the side effect of a virus vaccine that will keep me safe. And Hazel did not care one bit. She kept her nose down and marked all the usual spots and generally seemed to have a lovely morning.
I’ve decided I can learn from Hazel and begin to appreciate all the little things. I can slow down and think about how far I have come and give it my all to forget about the car wreck that tore me up.
What it comes down to, finally, is how much we love the people (and pets) around us and how we can stay positive in this beautiful world. Hazel is beautiful and I am learning to appreciate how much time she takes and how much joy she gives everyone around her. Like Hazel, it is now my intention to stop and enjoy all the moments of each and every day.
MURRAY DUNLAP
Greenwood