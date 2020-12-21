I believe President Trump should gracefully admit he lost the election and work with President-elect Biden on a peaceful transition of power.
I believe there are two main reasons why Trump lost the election. First, he lost because his outrageous tweets and bombastic personality turned millions off. He did not come across as being endearing at all. He may be the most hated and disrespected president in our nation's history.
Secondly and just as important, Trump lost because an unprecedented number of people voted in the nation's largest cities and urban areas. Unfortunately for him, most of these cities and the District of Columbia lean heavily to the left of the political and cultural divide in our country. New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, and San Francisco are five examples of these huge metropolises.
Thomas Jefferson said, "When our country gets piled together into large cities, we will become as corrupt and unprincipled as Europe." Could one reason he made that statement have been his concern about the political mindsets of future voters?
Besides being heavily crime-ridden (think Chicago), large urban populations can also be filled with entitlement-minded people whose votes advance their progressive agendas.
I believe in the years to come, as more and more older traditional conservatives leave this world, younger liberal progressives will overwhelmingly take control of our country and further tighten the ugly grip of Socialism on America.
DON HIERS
Greenwood