Sometime back I wrote about how the progress of automation would lesson employees in the work force. Self check outs now are used by customers. Thus less workers needed there.
Now as time goes by between robots and newer technology less humans will be employed. Oh! Yes politicians state just the opposite and some college graduates state just the opposite. These college students are walking the streets looking for work. You can be sure more folks are buying biological online, everything that you can get in local stores.
People now are lazier than ever and comfort minded is their goal along with convenience. Mind you with this corona virus influx, we may soon stare famine in it's ugly face. Limited exports and imported food supplies may come to a halt. Our farmers here in the states are experiencing weather pattern of concern. This is essential to the growth and harvesting of crops.
As I have stated more are relying on computer knowledge to get them whatever they desire to be sent to them instead of stores. So the trucking industry will get slower to bring goods to stores, as the retailers will need less in many stores, because a lot of folk are having it sent to homes by the computer system. America is constantly having cyber attacks from Russia, China and North Korea and the internet could be shut down for a long period of time, then there would hardly be any commodities coming in at all. Humans are getting more lazier and demanding than ever.
Our 2020 generation perhaps will see grim results from the latest of advanced technology. It truly is amazing, the newest robotic society. The trying to take over humanity seems to be their goal. We may say enough is enough.
Really the goal to reach Mars by the space system may be to eliminate the elderly? Think not, what about the abortion industry? Some have made quite a fortune on many cosmetic products due to fetus remains. No I'm not insane, elderly and God given wisdom. We can read how civilizations in the past flourished, then diminished. May we take a cue and profit from past judgments and mistakes. By the way, some food for thought, should there be a glitch in the computer system and if you do all your foods online, take this in, where will you get groceries if all food chains shut down?
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six