On Dec. 21, 2019, I was in Abbeville and stopped at a restaurant in order to get a bite to eat for lunch. I always try to have a positive attitude but on this day, I was feeling a little down.
On my way out, I stopped at the cash register to pay for my food and was pleasantly surprised to discover that my bill had already been paid in full. According to the waitress, there had been a man in the restaurant who had recently lost his mother and in honor of her memory, he had asked for my bill and another customer's bill to be added to his account.
This gentleman was a stranger to me and I may never see him again or get a chance to thank him in person, but I would want him to know that his kindness touched my heart and made my Christmas.
JACKIE TURNER
Greenwood