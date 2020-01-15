I think your idea for the acts of kindness is a great idea. My husband and I have been doing this for many years. I sure hope it catches on and many more people will do the same.
Recently I saw a young lady helping two elderly people in wheelchairs. It appeared that the young lady was possibly their daughter. I met them several times going up and down the aisle at the grocery store. She was alway attentive to both in the wheelchair as they shopped for their groceries. After checking out, and as I made my way to my car with my groceries, I again saw her loading the groceries and heavy wheelchairs into the back of a truck.
This brought memories of myself doing the same for my mom years ago. I walked over and handed her some money and said “please take this and do something nice for yourself.” It brought tears to her eyes and she was so surprised that a stranger would do that for her.
I do not write this to give myself a pat on the back but to bring attention to the fact that there are many out there taking care of family members and do not have the time or energy for themselves.
ANN GRAHAM
Waterloo