On Jan. 29, as I enjoyed my time shopping at the Dollar General on Emerald Road, I returned to my car with my bags. I forgot to get my purse from the buggy. After traveling for some time, I realized what happened and I returned to the store.
A very honest and kind person found my purse and took it inside the store. The manager and cashier were very kind to me and concerned if I was OK.
Thank you so much to the person that returned my purse, and thank you so much to the Dollar General staff.
May the kindness you give return to you each day.
POLLY BROWN
Greenwood