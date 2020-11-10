To the kind gentleman who delivered delicious biscuits to us on Election Day:
We would like to thank you for your generous gift of the sausage, steak and chicken biscuits that you put in our kitchen on Election Day at the Drummond Center.
We all grabbed one immediately after we discovered them! It certainly came at a perfect time, after the morning rush and before the next wave of voters. We have been working elections together for a few years and have never experienced such kindness toward us. We all are happy to help the population during these elections and your gesture shows us that you care too!
Kay Rusche
Greenwood