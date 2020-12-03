Kind gesture makes Thanksgiving special
The night before Thanksgiving, my wife, foster son and I ate dinner at the Cracker Barrel restaurant. I was wearing a baseball cap which had the words,” US Army, Retired” emblazoned on it.
After lingering over coffee, I asked the waiter for the check, which would have been somewhat more than $50. I was startled when he informed me that the bill had been paid by the couple at a nearby table before they left and that it was a “thank you for your service.” This thoughtful and munificent gesture on their part was a pleasant introduction to Thanksgiving.
Whomever you are, I hope that you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and felt as warm as I did about your touching act. Thanks.
GERALD PITTS
Greenwood