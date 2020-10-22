I am an 88-year-old woman in bad need for a safe entrance into my home.
The Lord and Northside Baptist Church sent me Dennis Aliffi. Dennis left a job he was doing for his son to do the job for me. Dennis worked, as unto the Lord, and did an excellent job. He finished the second morning. Afterward, he went into my front yard and helped Lewis Taffta, who was also working as to the Lord and who helps me in so many other ways — too many to count.
I also want to thank Connie and Jerry Rentz for always being there to help me in any way they can. Words cannot be enough to express my appreciation.
HELEN WHITLOCK
Greenwood