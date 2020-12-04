In a hurry I dashed off and left my Carolina Gamecock purse in a shopping cart in the parking lot at the new Walmart. When I reached my other destination, I realized what had just happened. I was scared, needless to say.
I ran into Walmart and asked about it. Much to my surprise, there it was. Everything intact — phone, cash, cards, etc. I sure would love to thank you. I have thanked God that someone like you found my purse. I hope God rewards you, and I would love too as well. I thank my God for people like you and I thank you.
PEGGY RUSHTON
Ninety Six