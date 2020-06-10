For days now, our country has been torn apart with mobs in the streets, rioting, looting, so much destruction. But I had an experience this week that restored (some) my faith in mankind.
I went to a store to get a couple of things and when I got to the checkout, the young man rang them up and said “that will be $11.50” I looked in my purse and my wallet was not in there. I had been writing checks that morning and just forgot to put it back. Embarrassed, I told the clerk I would have to put the items back.
Without saying a word, he took money out of his pocket, put it in the register, gave me a bag with my items in it with a receipt that showed they were paid for! Now, he did not ask my name, where I lived or my phone number. He just gave me the bag, with the bill paid.
Jesus Christ showed love and compassion to everyone he met during his time here, and left instructions for us to do the same. That has not been shown in so many of the actions taking place in our country today.
Oh, did I mention, the young clerk was black and I am a white lady? And I did go back and give him the money.
BETTIE ROGERS
Hodges