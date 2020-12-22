I went to Publix with my list of six items. Got my items with no interaction with the few unmasked shoppers I spotted. Proceeded to the checkout, which was open with the checkout person waiting for me. Reached for my wallet to pay with my credit card. Oops, I had forgotten my wallet.
I was trying to figure out what to do when a Publix employee came up and said she wanted to pay for my items. I noted she used her own debit card. I was flabbergasted. After a sweet conversation she said to just “pay it (the kindness) forward.” That act of kindness will be forever etched in my soul.
Thank you so much, Roxie.
HAL TAYLOR
Greenwood