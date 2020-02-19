This year, like many others, I am sending out a call for help. I have given much thought on how to do this. Maybe a story about a patient, statistics on cancer or even the programs and services we offer to those in need. Then I realized that none of these will matter unless you have a connection to cancer.
Then I thought that our volunteers are doing this every day, trying to make sure you don’t ever have that connection. So that you, your family or others in your life never hear the words “You have cancer.” Hopefully, now you have a reason to use your talents and time to help others.
We need people for our Road to Recovery program. In the Lakelands area, patients need to be able to get to and from their treatments. Relay for Life also needs leadership volunteers, teams, sponsors and day-of volunteers.
I am asking for your help. If you don’t, there might not be any stories about patients, programs or services. It is up to you. Do you just toss aside this information? As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. stated, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” Or, do you step up.
Contact me at 864-871-4210 or email hdorn@cancer.org to learn what you can do or who you can put me in contact with to help. Here are the websites of the Relays I serve. relayforlife.org/abbevillesc, relayforlife.org/greenwoodsc and relayforlife.org/newberrysc
HOYT DORN
Senior Community Manager,
American Cancer Society
Greenwood