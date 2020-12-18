There ought to be a more appropriate way of achieving justice, than that being practiced, if indeed obtaining justice is the purpose of those demonstrating so vigorously against slavery and slave owners. Justice cannot be brought about by tearing down or otherwise removing monuments of historical figures no matter how offensive the lives lived out by those people may be to some. The practice of slavery, discrimination, prejudice, bias, and any other indiscretion ought to be offensive to us all. Tearing down symbols that reveal American history will not achieve justice. What is done is done and there is no way to undo events that have occurred no matter how obscene those occurrences are to us. Tearing down monuments will not undo what is done. For example, if I go out and shoot a man's brother would that man be within his rights to go out and shoot my brother? That would be the standard, "an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth." To practice such a standard would mean that pretty soon we would be living in a blind, toothless world. The life to that brother still would not be restored.
It is reported that the John C. Calhoun family were slave owners. Will taking down monuments make him any less a slave owner. Can American history be so easily changed? Evidently some think it can be. Will tearing down Calhoun's statue bring about justice for his history of being a slave owner. If that is what it takes to appease the offended, then Fort Hill, the real estate on which Clemson University stands ought to be returned to the Calhoun family. If tearing down monuments is justice, then let us be consistent in how we practice justice.
I have said all that to say this, at the beginning of this letter I said there ought to be a more appropriate way of achieving justice for historical offenses, or any offenses for that matter. There is-FORGIVENESS.
FRANKLIN D. MCCOY SR.
Abbeville