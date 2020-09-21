My wife and I have twice received large post cards paid for by the American Freedom and Opportunity PAC. Both attacked Floyd Nicholson in a distasteful and demeaning manner.
The more recent card claimed that Senator Nicholson “Stands Against Life,” suggesting that this organization condemns Nicholson’s position on the complex issues of abortion. Fine. But why does it do so anonymously and meanly?
The citizens of Greenwood know Floyd Nicholson’s record as a city councilman, mayor, and state senator. In their student years, many sought him out as their coach, teacher, school administrator and counselor. Especially in times of difficulty, they valued his support and guidance. In his many community roles, Senator Nicholson has nourished and contributed to the lives of others.
Voters in Greenwood, regardless of party, should not have tasteless campaign material stuffed in their mailboxes. We know our local candidates and can make voting choices without the input of anonymous outside Political Action Committees attempting to destroy their character.
JOEL CLELAND
Greenwood