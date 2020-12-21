While in college in the 1950's, I needed an elective course to fill out my schedule one semester. I picked journalism. When writing a story we were taught to be open, honest, and truthful and to compose the article using the who, what, when,why,where and how facts. The story was to be written in an objective way and let the reader draw their own conclusions. In those days the press and media were our watchdogs and believed. What has happened to the mainstream media ? Who can we believe anymore ? Where are the investigative reporters ? Not reporting a story is just as bad as falsely reporting. As a result of "managed" reporting we are stuck with compromised president elect Joe Biden, who is beholden to the Chinese and Ukranians by getting money from them through his son Hunter. It has been reported that if 17% of the people were aware of this, they would not have voted for poor old Joe. Is this fact true ? Why is congress, the DOJ and the F.B.I. allowing a compromised man to become our president ? It seems that no one has the moral or ethical strength to stand up and cry foul. Was this election won honestly ? Are the communist and socialist winning the takeover battle of the U.S. by managing our news ? When looking for reasons, I was always told to follow the money. I feel sorry for my children, grandchildren and generations that follow.
LOU WYNNE
Greenwood