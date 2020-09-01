I have been an Index subscriber for approximately 40 years, mainly for local news, sports, obits, and feature stories. I am conservative in my thinking and doing, but have many friends and acquaintances who tolerate me despite my evil and backward ways.
My 1st letter to the editor ever mainly because I felt it was on you to publish good content and me to decide if I liked it enough to subscribe. That changed today after reading your editorial comment that prefaced the letter from the lady concerned about the general state of the nation, but without grammatical CORRECTNESS. The preface you wrote was intended in my mind to intimidate and bully. Shame on you! You have never done this before have you? I suspect you would never have done this without a political point to make. This same and worse intimidation and bullying is happening all over this nation with the tacit approval of people who should know better. This has always been a tactic of the party of the left!
Three points when you have nothing to do but think!
- I hope voters understand all the rotten planks in the platform of the party of the left.
- Can your editorial page have some semblance of balance in presenting political viewpoints.
- Would all voters, and our elected officials, try compromise when they don't have to compromise their principles also.
RALPH LOGAN
Greenwood