What medical expert suggested to Greenwood City Council that now is the time to do away with the mask ordinance?
On the front page of Tuesday's Index-Journal was the report on council’s vote to walk back the requirement for masks. Below that article was a plea from five Upstate regional hospitals for South Carolinians to wear masks — a plea from medical experts. Page 2 carried information on COVID-19 symptoms. On Page 3, a family asked why virus rules were not being enforced in Texas, and Ninety Six Town Council decided to continue meeting via Zoom because of a high level spread of COVID-19. Page 4 had an article on President-elect Joe Biden getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Page 5 focused on a California hospital discussing rationing care as the virus surges. The editorial page had a guest column on the importance of huddling to protect family. Page 10 reported on stocks falling because of worries about the virus’ spread.
People in Greenwood have accepted the importance of wearing masks. They wear them in grocery stores, in schools and in big box stores. Wearing masks is good for business.
So what medical experts convinced Greenwood City Council that eliminating the mask mandate was in the best interest of its citizens?
CHARLOTTE CABRI
Greenwood