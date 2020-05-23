My wife and I drove to a small business this past Saturday for a few items. The store had many customers; however, we did not see one single person wearing a face mask. We left without even getting out of the car. On our way home, we saw full parking lots and most of the people we saw did not wear masks.
CDC’s COVID-19 website states, “You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick. Everyone should wear a cloth face cover when they go out in public, for example to the grocery store ... The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.” In other words, the face mask is meant to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
I watched Gov. Henry McMaster say that if South Carolina has a spike in COVID-19 cases, he might have to order another shutdown. Based on what I saw Saturday, he will likely have to issue that order. No one wants another shutdown.
Please wear the mask and social distance when you are out in public. It will help slow the spread of the virus, may prevent the need for another shutdown and it shows respect and concern for other people’s welfare. I feel sure that no one wants to be responsible for making another person sick or possibly causing their death. I know I wouldn’t. Remember that Jesus commanded us to “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” (Matthew7:12).
RUSTY WILSON
Ninety Six