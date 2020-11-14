Sen.-elect Billy Garrett, I am perplexed. In the Nov. 5 edition of the Index-Journal, you said, “I’d like to thank Floyd Nicholson for running a gentleman’s campaign.”
As you know, and as everyone who voted for you and against you in District 10 knows, you, Sen. Garrett, certainly ran anything but a respectful campaign. Your smear of Sen. Floyd Nicholson was vicious, filled with untruths and malicious innuendoes. Especially offensive were the big blue signs with the white writing that lined the highways.
That being said, I have three questions concerning your thanks to Sen. Nicholson.
- Were you perhaps piggybacking on Sen. Nicholson’s integrity?
- Or were you giving the thanks because Sen. Nicholson’s respect for the process propelled you to victory?
- Or were you just simply talking out of both sides of your mouth?
A better response would have been genuine and deep thanks to Sen. Nicholson for his many years of honorable service to this community, and to his constituents in District 10.
SUZY HOLLOWAY
Greenwood