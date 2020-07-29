In 1959, Russian Premier Nikita Khrushev made some predictions that would slowly come true. He essentially said our children’s children will live under communism, followed up by “We will take America without firing a short and we will bury you.” Thirdly, “we do not have to invade the U.S., we will destroy you from within.” Finally, “we cannot expect Americans to jump from capitalism to communism, but we can assist their leaders in giving Americans small doses of socialism until they have communism.
There are eight levels of control to create a socialist state:
l. Control health care and you control the people.
2. Increase the poverty level; poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.
3. Increase debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes and this will produce more poverty.
4. Remove the ability to defend themselves from government. That way you can create a police state.
5. Take control of every aspect of their lives and make them fully dependent on the government.
6. Take control of what people read and listen to, and take control of what children learn in school.
7. Remove the belief in God from the government and schools so people will believe only in the government.
8. Divide the people into the wealthy and poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the wealthy and support the poor.
Looking at current events, anyone can see how far along to communism we have come. Cuba and Venezuela are a few years ahead of us.
LOU WYNNE
Greenwood