I have worked in the restaurant industry for 30 years and I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all of the hard-working restaurant employees in this town.
Riding with the public is an adventure sometimes good and sometimes not so good. I recently noticed how some employees are being treated by some selfish, all-about-themselves type customers. These people are dealing with a lot on top of the public in general. They come to work every day in the midst of this pandemic and do the best they possibly can with the resources that they are given in these trying times, and they do it with politeness and a smile on their faces.
Please, people, think of someone other than yourselves and if you can’t, don’t depend on restaurants. It’s really simple; do it yourself. It costs nothing to be kind, patient and appreciative. Instead of yelling at the lady at Starbucks because the app is down or they are out of cookies, which by the way they have no control over, be nice, put yourself in their place.
If they were there only to be able to tell you that they were out of something or that something is broken, then I might even halfway understand you being upset. They, along with other businesses where I have witnessed such things, are overwhelmed, overworked and not appreciated nearly enough.
So bake your own cookies if you can’t treat people with respect.
KRISTI HILL
Hodges
Appreciates state’s conservative lawmakers
After working for the past four years in Los Angeles, and now thankfully being back home in beautiful Greenwood and the great state of South Carolina, I have come to really appreciate our values and predominantly conservative views.
During the past four years managing a pharmaceutical company in California, I have had to endure working with the state’s elected officials with their very costly liberal policies and ideology. Now that I have experienced first hand the differences, not only ideology, but also in a state’s elected representatives, as Dorothy‘s famous line from the classic movie “The Wizard of Oz” states, “There is no place like home!”
We are truly blessed to have great elected representatives that are always accessible, willing to help and not afraid or intimidated to represent a conservative point of view. I especially appreciate and give thanks for the many long hours and time away from home that they spend to represent our interests.
In particular, I would like to thank U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan, local state Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell, and Rep. John McCravy.
Jeff Duncan, please continue to wear your Trump socks proudly as I do!
JIM MEDFORD
Greenwood
Reflections on how Joe Biden won election
I’ll start with a faux confession: I was a Donald Trump voter who stuck with him from nomination through the post-election controversy.
Unfortunately, I was unaware of the ballot counting schedule: voting day ballots counted first, mail-in ballots last. This led me to believe massive fraud had been committed in the swing states during early morning hours of next day. My reading since has convinced me that Joe Biden did win, and will succeed Trump. Nevertheless, the various illegal practices that took place during swing states vote counting were inexcusable.
At this point I’m left with the important question: Why did Biden win? The only answer that occurs to me is because he isn’t Trump. Perhaps any of the about 20 Democrat “wannabes” might have won for the same reason. It seems a shame to me that all the good which Trump did for our nation went for naught because of his massive personal shortcomings. But he certainly is his own worst enemy.
One would think that the Democrats’ agreed-upon agenda might have outweighed Trump’s persona, but they didn’t. Their expensive moves toward socialism include: the Green New Deal, total phase-out of all fossil fuels, open borders, Medicare for all, free college tuition for all, existing college student debt forgiven.
Add all this up, and you have certain failure of the greatest nation the world has ever known. Now all of these won’t come about in the next four years, but once the federal government grants a “perk” it will not be taken back.
Their control of all three branches of the federal government is ominous.
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood