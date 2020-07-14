Prudence Taylor — these are not household words, but it would be safe to say that thousands of households have reaped the benefits of Prudence Taylor’s efforts as head librarian for the Greenwood County Library.
After more than 23 years of service, Prudence is retiring, but what a legacy she leaves. She has nurtured a staff that is creative, professional and always willing to help library patrons. She has written grants that made books and films available for discussion. Many improved their language skills through English as a Second Language classes at the library. Internet is available and widely used by both adults and children. Story times, puzzles, and performances make the library a welcoming place for parents and children.
When it came to movies for the public, Prudence was the popcorn popper, and she was ever willing to challenge us through such programs Let’s Talk About Race.
And, oh, the books and magazines she put at our fingertips. She opened the world to readers, young and old.
Emily Dickinson wrote that “there is no frigate like a book to take us lands away.” It has been a pleasure and an honor to sail the literary world with Prudence Taylor.
In grateful appreciation,
CHARLOTTE CABRI
Greenwood