In regard to funds for the Ninety Six Mill Park, we have explored all avenues to find out why it was changed to Ninety Six Town Park. All we have gotten from Toby Chappell, county manager, and the town is deceit and stonewalling. Dirty politics. No one will tell us the truth. There were two other avenues to check, but the town would not allow it.
At our parks meeting on Feb. 3, I informed the committee I was resigning and everyone else followed suit. After five years, it is so discouraging, we are calling it quits. Donna Wells did an outstanding job carrying the gate project to its completion.
JO ANN EICHELBERGER
Former chairwoman,
Ninety Six Parks Commission
Ninety Six