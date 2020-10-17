Touts John McCravy for high standards
I support Rep. John McCravy for South Carolina State House. I find him to be intelligent and trustworthy as well as energetic in carrying out his duties as our state representative.
John believes in the highest ethical standards. He is an effective advocate for religious freedom, first responders and veterans. John will fight to lower your taxes. John supports our teachers and education.
He is a family man and believes He is a family man. He believes in the sanctity of life. Please join me in voting for John McCravy for South Carolina State House.
PHILICIA BEAUBE
Greenwood