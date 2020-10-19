I would like to thank Billy Garrett for running for political office and for his stand on education. Mr. Garrett supports choice in school, smaller class sizes, more discipline, higher teacher pay, safer schools with resource officers and tools our district needs to protect our students and teachers.
As a retired, 33-year District 50 classroom mentor, I appreciate that Mr. Garrett favors home rule. Billy and his wife, Dee, grew up in Greenwood and returned to Greenwood to practice law. His wife, Dee, is a registered nurse. They know first hand the importance of our local education and the educational needs that face Senate District 10.
“One size doesn’t fit all,” and Billy believes, as I do, that each county should decide its own educational needs. Mr. Garrett also believes in the importance of building up our infrastructure, our roads and establishing strong internet connections throughout the district, especially for our students.
These tools are necessary to educate and to keep our children and our grandchildren closer to home. With more job opportunities, our children will not have to go away to Greenville, Columbia, or Charleston to find work. Mr. Garrett wants us to provide jobs for our educated students right here in Senate District 10. He has a 20-year growth plan for our future.
A vote for Billy Garrett is a vote not only for educational excellence, but for creating job opportunities for our children to work and live in Senate District 10.
LISA HAMLETT
Ninety Six