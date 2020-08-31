Note: The author of this letter asked that it not be edited and, in sharing it with friends before its publication, suggested it would be "messed up" by the editor. Here is the letter, as sent to us.
It should be clear to any level headed American what we could encounter if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win Nov. 3. Total domination. it appears liberals following JB and KH live in a utopia where they constantly get something for nothing (will it cost you your freedom)? If liberals win you will get something but it will cost you One World Govt., cashless society (the FDIC saying they are out of coins) lol, vaccines with trackers (part of depopulation by Gates) fema camps. Yes you will have free shelter, food, and etc but you will work for it or be dead LOL. Reality is Congress took their August sabbatical even though their are things need their attention, all paid for by the tax payer while they whine when Trump golfs. People forget how many vacations the Obamas went on at our expense more than any other seated president. No mail in voting except for elderly who cannot get out, go to the polls if you have to crawl through a mine field to get there. Decide do you want 4 more years of someone who seems to care for America and its people or someone who hates America an wants to bring it down. Choice is yours as your choice for eternal destiny Heaven or Hell. In reality this choice is top priority. Read Psalm 10 see the fate of the evil ones. God is in control.
BONNIE LEE GRANCELLI
Greenwood