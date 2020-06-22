I have a friend who is a doctor. He tells me that he has been stopped for questioning by the police seven times in the last eight year, usually while in scrubs going to or from the hospital or medical school.
He went to college on a basketball scholarship and played five years for the NBA before deciding to go to medical school, which he completed with honors. More honors accrued to him during internship and residency and he is now a well-respected physician.
Most of us only encounter the police at an accident scene or at a routine traffic check point so why has my friend drawn so much attention?
Oh, did I not mention that he is black?
GERALD PITTS
Greenwood