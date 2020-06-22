Who enjoys going to the Opera House and seeing these elaborate plays directed by Jimmy Burdette?
Well, to those who might not know, the entire season of the Opera House plays have been canceled. The leaders of Abbeville have decided that a woman from Iowa means more to them than Abbeville's own residents. This woman complained about a Facebook post the director had on his page. Our fired our director and canceled the shows. They made the decision that all the hard work these actors (of every age and race), all the hard work of backstage crew and all the volunteers meant nothing.
They are depriving people the opportunity to not only be included in these plays, but also the opportunity to be introduced to the arts. Think of the damage they are doing to our restaurants and businesses by depriving them of income at this time when small businesses are already suffering.
Our town depends on the revenue the Opera House plays bring in. Obviously, the leaders of Abbeville do not care. Who made this decision? I asked, several have asked and no response.
If these leaders are so confident in their decision, then they should come forward and explain to us taxpayers why they kneeled to a woman from Iowa. Better yet, they should admit they made a mistake.
Remember, Nov. 3 is Election Day. These are the same leaders that want to put those low-income apartments in our Historical District, the same leaders that tried to put Abbeville on a curfew.
JANET SMITH
Abbeville