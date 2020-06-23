Spiritual wickedness has escalated to the point that its evil agenda has come to fruition. If it were not so sad, it would be laughable. The chaos in our land has been caused by evil liberals and the media. No details needed. I will say defunding police is laughable.
First of all, there is bad in every profession (I met a nasty cop). Overall they give their lives to protect us. Many have fallen at the hands of petty and violent criminal 911 call. My house is being broken into, 911 operator. Sit tight. We're sending thoughts and prayers. All lives matter. God does not use the race card.
Think of all God has given us and how we have treated Him. We should all fall on our knees and ask for forgiveness.
BONNIE GRANCELLI
Greenwood