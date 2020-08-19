There has been so much conversation today concerning the wearing of masks. Some state they help prevent others from getting the COVID-19 virus by using and wearing face protection. Others disagree. Truly it is heart-wrenching for those who have a respiratory illness to have to wear masks. They can wear face shields, but for some jobs that might be questionable. I think it helps the users and others.
Schools are really at a crossroads about what to do. I think our leaders should make it mandatory for all to wear face protection. Sure, it is a nuisance but most helpful. Folks who have tested positive for the virus and really suffered can testify to the pain they endured. There are many in senior years of their lives now. Should this dreadful pest infect them, numerous ones will not survive. I have stayed isolated for a long time now and sincerely hope the best for all people.
This vast disease has caused more harm than we can ever know. Businesses and social life and religious organizations have suffered a toll. We can only hope our higher power will intervene and a calm assurance will flow over every nation.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six