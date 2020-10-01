Fill the seat. Git-r-done. Mr. President, git-r-done.
To all others who love America and our freedoms:
If you have to crawl through blackberry briars or through minefields to go to the polls in person, vote Nov. 3.
BONNIE LEE GRANCELLI
Greenwood
